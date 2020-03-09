SHELBY, N.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team split a Saturday doubleheader with conference division opponent Cleveland Community College.
With Saturday’s results, the Red Hawks’ record now stands at 10-6 overall and 4-2 in West Division play.
Game one: Catawba Valley 9, Cleveland 1 (five innings)
Scoring four runs in the first inning and five runs in the fifth inning, the Red Hawks cruised to the five-inning victory in game one of the set on Saturday.
Left fielder Katelyn McClure led Catawba Valley offensively with three hits, two runs scored and two RBI.
Erin Cole also drove in two RBI for the Red Hawks, while McClure, Zoe Dalton and Payton Goble all recorded a double in the contest.
Pitcher Chesney Millsaps limited the Yetis to just three hits and one run in the contest to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Game two: Cleveland 8, Catawba Valley 6
Battling back and forth for the lead throughout the game, the Yeti scored three runs in the sixth inning to come away with the two-run conference division victory against the Red Hawks.
Payton Goble led Catawba Valley, going 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBI. Catcher Ashlyn Parsons and shortstop Hayley Morrow also drove in one run each for the Red Hawks.
On the mound, CVCC starting pitcher Zoe Dalton allowed four hits, five runs, one walk and struck out three batters in 2.2 innings.
Goble closed out the final 3.1 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and struck out five batters.
The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Wednesday for a road doubleheader against Division I Walters State. First pitch in Morristown, Tenn. is set for 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.