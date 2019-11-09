HICKORY - As part of its Interdisciplinary Read series of events, Catawba Valley Community College is staging its first-ever “Speech Slam!” Wednesday, Nov. 13, at noon in the East Wing Auditorium.

Exploring themes found within Tara Westover’s book, “Educated,” public speaking students will deliver brief speeches on topics given to them just minutes before performing on the stage. The audience will help determine the winners, and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the event.

“Educated” is an unforgettable memoir about a young girl who, kept out of school, leaves her survivalist family and goes on to earn a PhD from Cambridge University. It was a finalist for the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award in Autobiography and numerous other literary awards. Westover’s memoir was also named one of the best books of the year by The Washington Post, Time, Bill Gates and others and is a Times bestseller.

Individuals with a disability needing accommodations to attend this event should contact CVCC’s Counselor for Students with Disabilities at least 72 hours in advance to allow time to arrange the services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4222, or accommodations@cvcc.edu.

