HICKORY - Catawba Valley Community College’s School of Health and Public Services will offer a mammography certification training for registered radiographers in March.
The short-term weekend program will provide initial training required to perform mammograms. All coursework is on campus. Students are responsible for securing required clinical experience before taking the ARRT Mammo Certification exam.
Successful completion of the program will meet the structured education requirement to sit for the ARRT exam. Students must be present for the entire course to receive credit for the course. This course has ASRT approval for 38.2 category A CE credit.
The class meets two consecutive weekends, March 14 and 15, and March 21 and 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (32 contact hours). The class will be held in room 105 in the Northwest AHEC Building on the campus of Catawba Valley Medical Center.
The course is $125 plus required textbook available in the CVCC Campus Store. For more information, visit www.cvcc.edu, or contact Robin Cornett, rcornett@cvcc.edu.
