HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College nursing student Heather Rivera has been named the recipient of the Stephanie Lynn Gabriel Memorial Scholarship through Mended Hearts of Hickory Chapter 408 and the CVCC Foundation.
Rivera was presented the scholarship during a recent breakfast hosted by the CVCC Foundation. The event was for members of Mended Hearts and the EMS program at Catawba Valley Community College.
The Stephanie Lynn Gabriel Memorial Scholarship is established to provide scholarships to deserving students enrolled in the Catawba Valley Community College Associate Degree Nursing with interest in cardiac care.
Rivera, a mother of two who has spent time in the U.S. Army Reserve and has also served as a CNA, surgical tech, medical assistant and phlebotomist, said receiving the scholarship was “quite an honor.”
“I realize this scholarship could have went to anyone,” said Rivera, a Newton resident and Fred T. Foard alumnus. “I greatly appreciate the opportunity to participate in such a wonderful program that encourages students in this field, and I look forward to volunteering with Mended Hearts of Hickory.”
In order to qualify for the Stephanie Lynn Gabriel Memorial Scholarship, students had to meet several criteria, including acceptance into CVCC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program, have a career preference to service in cardiac care and state their need for financial assistance.
Applicants also had to be a resident of the Catawba Valley area and possess at least a 2.75 grade point average.
This is the second scholarship presented to a CVCC student by Mended Hearts — a national and community-based nonprofit organization that offers the gift of hope to heart disease patients, their families, and caregivers.
The purpose of Mended Hearts is to provide support and hope for patients and caregivers who have had heart-related events. Frye Regional Medical Center supports and hosts the meetings of Mended Hearts of Hickory Chapter 408.
Two more nursing scholarships are planned to be awarded by Mended Hearts with help through the CVCC Foundation, whose mission is to foster and promote the growth, progress and welfare of Catawba Valley Community College.
For more information on establishing a scholarship or making a gift, contact Teresa Biggs, executive director of the CVCC Foundation, Inc. at 828-327-7000, ext. 4288 or email tbiggs@cvcc.edu.
