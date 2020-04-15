HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College music students recently participated in the Regional National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition (also known as NATS) with three students advancing on in the competition.
The NATS Regional competition was originally scheduled March 13-14 on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. with more than 500 singers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. set to compete.
However, due to the extensive travel restrictions, the competition was moved to an online format, and students were tasked to record YouTube videos of songs for submission to the competition judges.
Following the unique format and judging, three students successfully placed in the regional competition.
“I am so proud of our CVCC NATS Regional competition winners,” said Caroline Simyon, director of Music for Department of Fine Arts at CVCC. “They went up against four-year institutions in a five-state region and won. They did not let the obstacles that COVID-19 placed before them get in their way. They rose above the challenges, performed beautifully and represented CVCC well. They are all awesome ambassadors for our school and the Hickory area.”
CVCC student Ishmeal Parsons placed third in two categories — First-Year Men’s Music Theater and the Hal Johnson Spiritual category. He performed one of his favorite songs — “Fix Me Jesus” — arranged by Johnson.
Wowing judges with her piece — “Lost in the Brass” from the musical “Band Geeks” — Red Hawk student Hannah Kevitt placed third in the First Year Women’s Music Theater Category.
CVCC freshman Cesar Javier Cruz-Rodriguez placed fourth in the First Year Men’s Music Theater category, where he cast a spell on his judges with his smooth performance of “You’ve Got a Way” from the musical “Movin’ Out.”
These three students advance to the first round of the National NATS competition, which will also be by video submission at the end of this month. The results from that round of competition will come back in mid-May.
For more information about the music program and the Associate in Fine Arts in Music degree at CVCC, contact Caroline Simyon at csimyon@cvcc.edu.
