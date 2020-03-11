HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Department of Humanities concludes its year-long reading and studying of the 2019-20 Interdisciplinary Read with its three-part capstone event this week.
The capstone event for this year’s Interdisciplinary Read — “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover — will focus on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and what it means for a community to be trauma informed. It is free and everyone is welcome to attend.
There is also an added benefit for educators who register through the event’s QR code or by calling Cheri Toney in Continuing Education to register. Those educators who register will receive one CEU of credit provided they attend all three capstone events.
The first capstone event takes place on Thursday when Katie Rosanbalm will be speaking on ACEs and what it means to be trauma-informed. Rosanbalm is the senior research scientist for the Duke/Sanford Center for Childhood and Family Policy. She will be speaking at 11 a.m. on the West Wing Commons and at 6 p.m. at the Catawba County Library in Newton.
Part two of the capstone event continues Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the East Wing Auditorium with a film screening of “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope.” A panel discussion will follow the screening.
The final capstone event — “Let’s Get Educated: Seminar on ACEs and Resilience” — takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the West Wing Commons.
The seminar will feature guest speakers Bryan Hatcher, president of CareNet Counseling (an affiliate of Wake Forest Baptist Health); Collen Bridger, assistant city manager for the city of San Antonio, Texas; and Lauren Thomason, a licensed professional counselor who works with the Duke Center for Child & Family Policy.
This capstone event is being held in conjunction with Catawba County Library System and the Catawba County Partnership for Children, and it is made possible by grant funding from the Beaver Family Foundation and the Catawba Valley Community Foundation.
For more information, contact Department of Humanities chair Donna Ross at dross@cvcc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.