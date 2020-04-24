HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center, the Chamber of Catawba County and K-64 continue their “Leader Talks” series with their third WebEx event on Tuesday, April 28, at 11:30 a.m.
In this third edition of “Leader Talks” series, the topic will be “Leading Your Employees through the Battle with COVID-19” with a focus on providing compassionate support and assistance for your employees as they face reductions in work schedules, layoffs and furloughs.
Guest panelists for this WebEx event include Felicia Culbreath-Setzer with the North Carolina Department of Commerce – Workforce Solutions and Martha Carrillo and Jessica Lopez with Centro Latino of Hickory. All three speakers will share services available through NCWorks and Centro Latino.
There is no charge to participate in this WebEx event. However, pre-registration is required.
To register, visit http://cvcc.edu/news/Leaders-Talks-Leading-Your-Employees-through-the-Battle-with-Covid-19.cfm on CVCC’s website or you can also go through the K64 website at www.k-64learning.com/our-events.
For more information on the “Leader Talks” event, contact Keith Sipe, director of Business & Industry Services, at bsipe498@cvcc.edu.
