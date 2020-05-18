HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba Valley Community College has been selected to host the North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) regional office in a partnership with Fayetteville Technical Community College, according to a release from the Hickory community college.
This regional office will serve a dual role in helping to provide business development services to North Carolina companies while also expanding funding for the NCMBC provided by the General Assembly and State leadership to grow North Carolina’s defense economy.
“CVCC and Fayetteville Tech have established a strong partnership over the years,” said CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw. “Being selected as the western region host for the North Carolina Military Business Center will be another great asset for our community through the provision of direct support for our business and industry partners.”
Hickory native Mark Mills has been selected to lead the regional office as the Business Development Manager and Business Development Professional. In these positions, Mills will provide one-on-one assistance to help businesses in the region compete for, win and grow jobs through federal contracts. His work will include businesses in Catawba, Alexander, Ashe, Alleghany, Burke, Caldwell, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
"The North Carolina Military Business Center continues to grow, and Catawba Valley Community College was the perfect location for an office,” Mills said. "I look forward to working with the North Carolina business community. Federal opportunities come out every day, and the businesses need to be ready to win and perform on those contracts. The federal government is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the world, and businesses should consider selling to the federal government and Department of Defense.”
Mills’ professional background includes time working with the North Carolina Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), where he directed a team of 10 procurement counselors at eight different universities within the UNC system.
A 27-year military veteran, including 13 in uniformed service in the United States Air Force and Army National Guard, Mills has more than 19 years of experience providing procurement assistance to North Carolina businesses who sought contracting opportunities with local, state and federal governments.
NCMBC Executive Director Scott Dorney said Mills’ role will be extremely vital.
“The business development team is the heart of the NCMBC,” Dorney said. “Mark’s extensive leadership experience as Program Director for the North Carolina Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) will ensure his success in managing the NCMBCs statewide business development team. His federal contracting expertise will prove invaluable to businesses in the CVCC service area and surrounding counties in competing for, winning and successfully executing federal contracts — and growing jobs in our state.”
For more information about the NCMBC’s Regional office at CVCC and Mills, please visit www.ncmbc.us.
