NEWTON - Catawba Valley Community College’s Choral Ensemble will perform with well-known western North Carolina musical group Puddingstone Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at The Green Room Theatre in Newton.

Puddingstone musicians play an array of ancient and modern instruments, including hurdy gurdy, gemshorns, and viola de gamba as well as electronic wind machines and drum sets. The combination of the new and old produces their signature sound.

Visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org for tickets.

