HICKORY - Catawba Valley Community College’s Choral Ensemble will be delivering personal singing valentine grams on Feb. 13 as a fundraiser for their upcoming performance at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Members of the CVCC Ensemble will travel to pre-arranged locations to perform a singing valentine gram for $25. Each singing gram features two songs by a trio of CVCC Ensemble members. Recipients will also receive a rose and balloon.

In order to reserve a singing valentine gram, contact Caroline Simyon at 828-327-7000 ext. 4305 or csimyon@cvcc.edu.

