HICKORY - Catawba Valley Community College’s Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its 2020 Distinguished Alumni Awards. The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 14.
Alumni who have been awarded a degree, diploma or certificate or who have earned career credentials at CVCC may be nominated. Individuals who have brought distinction to themselves, credit to the college and genuine benefit to their communities in one or more of the following ways are eligible:
• Exceptional accomplishment in their chosen field;
• Exceptional service in local, state or national affairs; or
• Exceptional service in support of Catawba Valley Community College.
• Inspirational impact/transformational CVCC experience.
“CVCC creates champions in all facets of the workforce,” said CVCC Alumni Affairs Director Mary Reynolds. “The Distinguished Alumni Award program recognizes to those who are making the greatest impact with their education.”
Nominations can be made online at http://www.cvcc.edu/Alumni/Distinguished-Alumni-Award.cfm. The deadline to submit is Feb. 14. For more information, contact Reynolds at 828-327-7000 ext. 4387, mreynolds@cvcc.edu.
The CVCC Alumni Association was founded in 2015 to offer alumni re-engagement opportunities. It is open to students who earned a degree, diploma or credential that advanced their career. Benefits of alumni membership include free access to an exclusive discount marketplace at retailers, dining and entertainment venues nationwide. For more information, visit www.cvcc.edu/alumni.
