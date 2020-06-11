WATCH NOW: Can you identify suspect in arson case from this video?

Hickory police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an arson case.
The suspect is a male with dark hair and dark clothing captured on video surveillance in the area at the time of a May 21 fire at 361 10th Avenue Drive Northeast.
On May 21, the Hickory Fire Department and Hickory Police responded to a structure fire at Taylor Law Office on 10th Avenue Drive Northeast, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. Firefighters arrived to find flames visible along the roof and rear of the building.
As firefighters were attempting to extinguish the fire, a passerby notified officers of another fire located at Custom Design Group LLC on the same street. Officers responded to the second location and found a trash can on fire. They were able to extinguish the second fire with fire extinguishers, according to the release.
During the initial investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.
Anyone who can identify the subject in the video or who has information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator D. Bailey at 828-261-2687 or dbailey@hickorync.gov.
