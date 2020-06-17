Training ambulance burns at CVCC; authorities say fire was intentionally set

An ambulance used for training Catawba Valley Community College students burned Tuesday night.

The vehicle is a total loss, Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said. An intial investigation determined the fire was intentionally set.

The ambulance was parked at the college’s East Campus.

A person of interest was caught on camera just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Turk said. There is footage of a person riding up to the ambulance on a bicycle, he stated.

Turk said a class was in session at the time of the fire. Students came outside where the ambulance was parked to find it in flames. The students attempted to put out the fire until Hickory firefighters arrived on scene.

Turk said the sheriff’s office does not have a suspect in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.