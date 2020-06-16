Three arrested in Newton after 5.74 pounds of meth was seized

Three Georgia residents face drug charges following their arrest at the Love’s Truck Stop in Newton.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group seized 5.74 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle parked at the Love’s Truck Stop on Monday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Robin Michelle House, Nicholas Ryan Dix and Ricky Lamar Nelson, all residents of Georgia, are each charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance.
House, 32, received a $175,000 secured bond. Dix, 28, received a $350,000 secured bond. Nelson, 28, received a $225,000 secured bond.
A K-9 assigned to the special enforcement unit found the narcotics, according to the release.
“Identifying and apprehending people who are trafficking narcotics into our county is one of my office’s highest priorities,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “Focusing on these criminals is a core reason our Special Enforcement Group was formed.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.