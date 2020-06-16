Three arrested in Newton after 5.74 pounds of meth was seized
Three arrested in Newton after 5.74 pounds of meth was seized

  Updated
Loves Truck Stop 06-16-2020 Image 1.jpg

Police seized 5.74 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle at the Love’s Truck Stop in Newton on Monday.

 Submitted

Three Georgia residents face drug charges following their arrest at the Love’s Truck Stop in Newton.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group seized 5.74 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle parked at the Love’s Truck Stop on Monday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Robin Michelle House, Nicholas Ryan Dix and Ricky Lamar Nelson, all residents of Georgia, are each charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance.

House, 32, received a $175,000 secured bond. Dix, 28, received a $350,000 secured bond. Nelson, 28, received a $225,000 secured bond.

A K-9 assigned to the special enforcement unit found the narcotics, according to the release.

“Identifying and apprehending people who are trafficking narcotics into our county is one of my office’s highest priorities,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “Focusing on these criminals is a core reason our Special Enforcement Group was formed.”

+3 
Nicholas Ryan Dix.jpg

Nicholas Ryan Dix
+3 
Ricky Lamar Nelson.jpg

Ricky Lamar Nelson
+3 
Robin Michelle House.jpg

Robin Michelle House
