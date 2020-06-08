Police searching for suspects involved in attempted armed robbery in Caldwell

Police are following leads surrounding the attempted robbery of Pappy’s Market in Granite Falls last week.
According to a press release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, two males wearing all black entered the store with a firearm and chased the clerk through the store.
The clerk, believing he heard a shot, pulled his own firearm and fired several rounds at the suspects. Both men ran out of the store and continued on foot towards Bowman Road
One suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and purple gloves. A black bandana covered his face. The second male was wearing black pants and hoodie, according to the release.
Investigators believe one of the suspects may have been struck by a bullet during the encounter. The clerk was not injured and no property was taken.
The sheriff’s office has a number of leads and is following up on the tips, Aaron Barlowe, public information officer for the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects in this case. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact the Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.
