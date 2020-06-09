One injured in Newton shooting; police ask public for assistance

An altercation in Newton on Sunday led to shots being fired and at least one person injured.
Officers with the Newton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Sarah Avenue in Newton after 1 p.m. There they were told by witnesses a group of males at a home on the street had an altercation, according to a press release from the police department.
As the group was leaving the area, someone discharged a firearm and all parties left the area.
A short time later, Newton Police received a 911 call stating someone had been shot and they were on the way to the hospital. Around 15 minutes later, they received a call indicating that a shooting victim had arrived at Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to the release.
The victim had life-threatening injuries, was stabilized and then transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where the individual is currently in stable condition, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Ethan Hoke at the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430 or ehoke@newtonnc.gov.
