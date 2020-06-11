One arrested on drug charges following search of Hickory home

Long View police arrested a man on drug charges following a search at a Hickory residence.
Officers with the Long View Police Department conducted an investigation at a residence on 26th Street SW on June 8. Long View Police Department had received numerous complaints of narcotics and criminal activity from this residence, according to a press release from the police department.
During a search of the residence, investigators located a quantity of Methamphetamine and marijuana in the possession of Christopher Lynn Turner, 36.
Turner was arrested and charged with felonious possession of schedule II (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Turner was given a $6,000 bond.
