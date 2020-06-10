Newton police charge man in Sarah Avenue shooting; victim in stable condition

Newton police arrested a Catawba man Tuesday in reference to a shooting that occurred on Sarah Avenue on June 7.
Reginald Lavar Davis, 43, of Catawba was arrested without incident at a home on Wash Gap Drive in Newton, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury and possession of firearm by a felon.
Davis was transported to the Catawba County Detention Center and placed under a $1 million bond.
Officers with the Newton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Sarah Avenue in Newton on June 7. Officers were told by witnesses that a group of males at a home on the street had an altercation, according to the release.
As the group was leaving the area, someone discharged a firearm.
Newton Police later received a 911 call stating someone had been shot and the victim was on the way to the hospital.
As of Wednesday, the victim, Keshaun Dashay Furgeson, 20, of Newton is in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted Newton in the investigation and arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.