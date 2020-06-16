Newton man charged with assault with a deadly weapon

A man was arrested after reports of shots fired at Northside Broyhill Park off East 22nd Street in Newton.
Jonathan Maurice Bennett, 30, of Newton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm in the city limits and injury to personal property.
Bennett was given a $102,500 secured bond.
On June 12, officers with the Newton Police Department responded to a call about gunshots in the park. Officers were unable to locate a victim or suspect. A short time later, the victim arrived at the police department reporting that someone had shot into his vehicle, according to a press release from the police department.
The victim had been in a verbal altercation with a known suspect while in the parking lot at the park. The suspect then fired shots in the direction of the victim as he was leaving the parking lot.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430. This is an ongoing investigation.
