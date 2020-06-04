Mother’s Day was the last time Rosie Sharpe saw her 16-year-old son Damarion.

“He brought me a gift and then later on that night, you know, he left and went with his girlfriend,” Sharpe said. “He said he would be back but he never came back.”

Shortly before 11 that night, Damarion Sharpe was shot and killed along with his 20-year-old cousin Xzavion Watts at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of First Avenue SW and 17th Street.

Initial information provided by the Hickory Police Department indicated Damarion Sharpe and Xzavion Watts were shot by a man who fled on foot toward Second Avenue SW. The perpetrator likely knew the victims and specifically targeted them, according to a release from the police following the killings.

No one has been charged in the deaths. Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the department, said there were no updates in the case as of late Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Rosie Sharpe and Megan Watts, a cousin of Xzavion Watts, visited the gas station where their relatives were killed. They walked to the small memorial of flowers and photos set up in the grass near the gas station.

Rosie Sharpe wore a shirt emblazoned with a family photo featuring Damarion and listing the dates of his birth and death. She said she’s worn it often since he was killed.

They pleaded for answers and resolution to the case, nearly a month after the shootings.

When asked what she wanted from the police, Rosie Sharpe simply said, “Just justice.”

Rosie Sharpe encouraged people to call the police if they know anything about the case. She said police told her they were waiting for a final piece of lab evidence.

Rosie Sharpe and Megan Watts said they do not know why the killing happened. “I mean, he was a good kid,” Rosie Sharpe said. “He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t mess with nobody.” She held up the program from Damarion’s funeral and pointed to his photo. “All I know is that smile right there,” Rosie Sharpe said. She described Damarion, who was known as “Lil Bop,” as an outgoing and happy child who enjoyed playing basketball.

Megan Watts said her cousin Xzavion was a father of two children who was robbed of more time with his family. “He didn’t really get to bond with his kids,” Megan Watts said.

She added: “I want answers and I’m going to get them.”

Anyone with information on the case can call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.