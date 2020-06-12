You are the owner of this article.
Hickory man charged in Colonial Square fire
A Hickory man has been charged in a fire that damaged the Colonial Square commercial building in Hickory.

Marco Antonio Rios, 28, is charged with one felony count each of burning certain buildings and burning personal property, according to a release from Hickory police.

He was issued a $12,500 bond.

The charges stem from the burning of the commercial building on the night of May 21. The fire caused extensive damage to the building.

That same night, firefighters discovered a burned trash can near the Custom Design building, just down the street from Colonial Square.

Police released video Thursday of a suspect from the night of the fire.

