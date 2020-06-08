Charges filed in fatal crash from April

Charges have been filed in a two-vehicle crash in that killed a Claremont man.
Scott Edward Starnes was traveling east on Boggs Road in Claremont on April 26 when a vehicle traveling the other direction at a high-rate of speed collided with his truck.
The second vehicle, driven by William Patrick-Anthony Merbach, Jr. of Claremont reached speeds of 110 mph, according to an accident report filed by the NC State Highway Patrol.
Merbach lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and then traveled back onto the road colliding with the truck driven by Starnes.
According to the report, Merbach’s vehicle was traveling at 85 mph at the time of impact.
Starnes was treated by EMS and transported to an area hospital from the scene. Merbach was treated but was not transported.
Starnes, 49, died from his injuries on June 3, according to the report.
Merbach was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.
According to Starnes’ obituary, he was a 20-year employee of the Hickory Daily Record. He was an avid softball player and a fan of the Washington Redskins, New York Yankees and UNC Tar Heels.
