Armed robbery reported at Subway restaurant in Newton; police search for suspect

A man robbed a Subway restaurant on US 70 Highway in Newton Tuesday.
A man entered the store and demanded money from the store clerk as he displayed a weapon, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department. The suspect then left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was described as a slim white male between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10, weighing between 150 and 175 pounds, and wearing an unbuttoned light blue long sleeve shirt with a darker shirt underneath, according to the release. He also had on a black baseball cap and blue jeans with white tennis shoes.
Newton Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect, to contact Investigator Lt. N. R. Lineberger of the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430 or nlineberger@newtonnc.gov.
