Happy Holidays Crustacean Nation! My name is Ashley Salinas and I am the Director of Marketing, Communications and Merchandise for the Crawdads. I grew up in the San Francisco area and attended San Diego State University where I got degrees in Marketing and Quantitative Economics. Two weeks ago, I got the opportunity to return to Southern California for the annual baseball Winter Meetings, which were held in downtown San Diego this year.
You may have heard about the Winter Meetings in the context of Major League Baseball, where the general managers of all 30 teams get together with players and their agents to negotiate deals. If you turn on a sports channel during the meetings, you likely would see a baseball analyst reporting rumors, trades and free agent signings from a hotel lobby. For everyone with Minor League Baseball, the experience is much different. It is a flurry of running back and forth between seminars, the trade show, and, if a team is looking to fill any open full-time or intern positions, the job fair. It is a jam-packed three days of learning, networking, planning and ordering for the upcoming season.
On Monday, the meetings officially kicked off with a Welcome Seminar and the opening of the Trade Show. This year’s trade show featured over 250 vendors selling merchandise, ticket software, promotional items, stadium seating, and pretty much anything you could think of that could be found in a ballpark. As the new merchandise purchaser, my job at the show was to meet with retail vendors and go over their product lines and establish relationships with the people I will be working with in the seasons to come. At the show, I placed orders on items such as plush products, novelty items, and apparel pieces I had already reviewed the catalogs for. For companies that I hadn’t previously been in touch with, I sat down with their reps and went over what types of products they offer, what designs they can do and discussed specifics such as turnaround times and order minimums.
Another key part of the meetings was attending various sessions of the Bob Freitas Business Seminar which features presentations by MiLB executives and other professional speakers. I got the chance to stop in sessions about digital advertising, how to utilize data and creating an inclusive ballpark environment. There were more seminars than I had time to go to, but I took away a lot from the ones I could attend. The keystone of the seminars was perhaps the Women in Baseball Leadership Event. The event has been a tradition for 15 seasons. This year the event had nearly 200 attendees representing Minor League teams, the MiLB office, and even some MLB staff members. Prior to the event, everyone took a personality test and we spent the seminar analyzing how each of us can use the results to be our strengths.
Minor League Baseball teams had hundreds of representatives in town, making it a great chance to network. Every team operates on the same principle of entertaining fans for 70 games (35 for short season and rookie levels) but each one goes about it in a different way. Big conferences such as this are a chance to learn what works well for other teams and what hasn’t gone so well for them. People can bounce ideas off one another, and take away new strategies that can help things run smoother or make more people engage with your team.
The conference wrapped up on Wednesday night with a gala at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres. It was a unique experience for me as I had gotten my start in professional baseball three years ago working as a member of the Padres’ game day staff. On Thursday morning, I packed up my overloaded suitcases and headed back home to Hickory. The Winter Meetings were a great chance to learn about the industry, get ready for the season and connect with new people and I am grateful for the opportunity.
I look forward to seeing you all at the Winter Caravan on Thursday, January 9th at the Hickory Metro Convention Center!
