The year has flown by and somehow we are almost ready to ring in 2020. Before we officially flip the page to the New Year, our staff wanted to take a moment and reflect on some of our favorite memories from the 2019 season. From playoffs, to record setting performances, and countless moments of family fun, this season was truly one that we won’t forget. So without further ado, here are some of our top moments:
Douglas Locascio, General Manager: The team’s chemistry on and off the field that helped lead us down the championship run. Most importantly, all of the fans that came through the gates and showed us their support all year long.
Skip Moser, Assistant General Manager: My favorite memory of 2019 was Opening Night, when we got to welcome all the familiar faces back to the Frans.
Donna White, Business Manager: My favorite part of the 2019 season was our Christian concerts. I love seeing people come together for fun and fellowship and what better place than the Crawdads’ stadium!! The ZOOperstars are always a fun family outing also.
Chris Dillon, Director of Promotions and Community Relations: My favorite memory of the 2019 season was getting to create memories for all of the fans at the stadium each and every night. Without the fans none of this could ever be possible. Thank you for a wonderful 2019, and I look forward to a better 2020.
Ashley Salinas, Director of Marketing, Communications and Merchandise: My favorite memory was when the team clinched a playoff spot in Columbia. The excitement in the dugout leading up to the final out followed by the celebration was something amazing that I had never seen before.
Daniel Barkley, Group Sales Director: One of my favorite memories of the year was the atmosphere of the community while having playoff baseball back in Hickory. Everyone was excited and supportive and we look forward to carrying that into the 2020 season.
Samantha Baldini, Group Sales Executive: When I dressed up as the Wicked Witch of the West and met a young super fan of the Wizard of Oz. It made my night knowing how much it meant to her.
Kristen Buynar, Group Sales Executive: 2019 is a year I won’t soon forget. My favorite memory has to be the Crawdads advancing to the playoffs. The atmosphere at the stadium during the postseason was electric. Other highlights of the season for me were playing Detective Buynar during Murder Mystery Night and having actual live llamas at our stadium!
Robby Willis, Director of Sales: While I was not here for the 2019 season with the Crawdads, I am thankful to be back on staff and am looking forward to many memories in 2020!
Thank you to everyone who helped to make this an incredible year! We can’t wait to create more memories with you in 2020. We are kicking off the new year with our Winter Caravan luncheon on Thursday, January 9. The afternoon will feature speeches from Texas Rangers players, personnel, and likely, a member of the Crawdads coaching staff. Tickets are $25 and are available by calling (828) 322-3000 or by stopping by the stadium. We will see you at the ballpark on Thursday, April 16 for Opening Night against the Lexington Legends!
