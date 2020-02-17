A two-car collision on 16th Street NE Monday afternoon closed both lanes of traffic for a period of time.
At least one person was taken to the hospital by emergency workers.
Marquice Streeter, owner of Xplicit Auto Detail, says he saw the accident from his store. He said he saw a gray SUV coming down 16th Street when a red sedan pulled out from 13th Avenue. They collided. Streeter said he sees a lot of accidents at the intersection. He says a four-way stop is needed here.
