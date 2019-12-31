HICKORY - People are invited to join fellow crafters for the first 2020 meeting of the Craft Club on Monday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. in the conference room at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
Bring your latest project and enjoy the company of other crafters as you share ideas, know-how and conversation. Participating in crafts relieves stress, encourages creative thinking, increases your ability to focus attention and form memories as well as creating more social connections. If you are not currently working on a project, use library supplies to work on coloring pages.
The Craft Club at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
