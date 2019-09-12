The cow finally came home.
Ken Manfredi, owner and operator of JPK Farms, captured a 6-month-old calf that had been missing since June.
The 600-pound SimAngus calf, along with a bull calf, escaped after being transported to Manfredi’s Hickory farm on Sulphur Springs Road.
Manfredi said the bull calf was captured quickly. The female proved more elusive. “She followed the bull calf when he got out, but she had an attitude of getting out and leaving,” he said as he laughed.
She did just that. Over the course of three months, Manfredi said the calf was spotted at many locations, including the U.S. Army National Guard Armory, Lenoir-Rhyne University, U.S. Highway 70 and even as far as L.P. Frans Stadium, where the Hickory Crawdads play.
“She knows Hickory better than a taxi driver now,” Manfredi said.
With help from stepson Jeremy Lail, the Hickory Police Department and many local residents, Manfredi came close to roping the calf almost every time she was spotted. But she had other plans.
“She must have been educated at LR, because she was clever,” Manfredi joked. “When she was spotted near Highland Avenue, I asked a man working near a factory dock if he’d seen a calf, and he said, ‘Yeah, I saw one around 6:30 this morning. It was walking up the railroad tracks.’ Can you believe that?”
The calf’s adventure ended Wednesday night. Manfredi got a call that she had been spotted by residents on 16th Street NE in Hickory. He and Lail grabbed their ropes, a tranquilizer gun and headed out.
“It’s definitely something you don’t see in Hickory very often; a cow running around a subdivision street,” Natalie Armstrong said, after the calf was tranquilized by Manfredi and Lail in her backyard.
On Thursday morning, Manfredi reported that the calf was doing well. “She is awake and doing just fine — but she's in jail,” he laughed. He kept her in a cattle trailer while she recovered from the tranquilizer dart and plans to reunite her with the rest of the herd soon.
