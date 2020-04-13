Catawba County has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 reported on Monday, according to a release from the county. Alexander and Burke counties reported new confirmed cases as well.
Catawba County now has 36 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus. That total isn’t representative of the number of people who have or had COVID-19 in the county, the press release said.
The state is asking people with mild symptoms who are not in a high-risk category to stay home if they feel sick. Testing does not necessarily change the treatment for COVID-19, health officials say.
“Because community spread is occurring locally and across North Carolina, all residents are urged to stay home and avoid contact with others to the extent possible,” the release said.
Alexander County reported a third confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday. The other two confirmed cases in the county are fully recovered, according to a release from the county.
Burke County reported three new cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 60 cases, according to a county press release. The majority of the cases in Burke County stem from the Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center nursing home.
Caldwell County did not report any new cases of COVID-19, leaving the county total at 19 confirmed cases. The county reported that 12 patients have recovered from the virus. Caldwell County has performed 1,015 tests for coronavirus and 904 results came back negative.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases reached 4,816, according to NCDHHS. Of those, at least 313 people are hospitalized and 86 people have died in North Carolina.
The state stay-at-home order is still in place, and further social distancing rules for retail stores go into effect Monday at 5 p.m. Stores cannot allow more than 20 percent of their maximum capacity or five people per 1,000 square feet.
Stores must also place markers for customers to stand six feet apart in lines inside and outside the store. Stores also must sanitize and clean regularly.
Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press conference on Monday the social distancing rules are easing the growth of the virus. The state is also examining how to ease the executive orders, eventually, without overloading hospitals with coronavirus cases. Cooper said lifting the rules at once would be catastrophic.
“What we are doing is working. We’re saving lives,” Cooper said. “The better we can be at staying home through April, the more likely we are able to ease restrictions.”
The N.C. Department of Public Safety is working to reduce the prison population slightly to slow the spread of the virus. Some people will be selected to finish their sentence outside of the prison, Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks said. People in prison for crimes against another person will not be released. People with release dates in 2020 and people at higher risk with COVID-19, including older people, will be given priority.
About 500 offenders are being considered for release but must meet specific criteria. So far, six people have been released to finish their sentence in the community. All are over 65 or pregnant, Hooks said.
