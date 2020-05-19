The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Catawba County has risen to 121, up 10 cases since Monday, according to data posted by the county Tuesday.
That figure represents lab-confirmed cases and does necessarily reflect the prevalence of the disease in the community since people who have the disease may not have been tested for it.
Since Sunday, the county has experienced its largest two-day growth in number of confirmed cases, with 17 new confirmed cases reported since Sunday.
The number of people who recovered from the disease stood at 50 as of Tuesday. Three deaths in the county have been associated with the disease and six people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
The county has received more than 1,600 negative test results.
Late Monday, Alexander County reported seven new cases of the virus, bringing their total of active cases 12.
Four of those seven new cases are linked to an outbreak at the Tyson Foods in Wilkes County. One person is hospitalized with the virus while the 11 others are recovering at home.
Ten people have recovered from the virus in Alexander County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.