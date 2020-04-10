Three new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Catawba County, bringing the county’s official total to 32 on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Confirmed cases are not representative of the actual number of coronavirus cases, according to Catawba County Public Health. People with mild symptoms or low risk are asked to stay home and are not tested.
Burke County reported 12 more confirmed cases as of Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 54, according to a press release from the county. The county also reported a third death of someone with COVID-19 but said the virus was not the primary cause of death. The patient, a woman in her 80s, had an underlying medical condition, according to a press release form the county.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina reached nearly 4,000 on Friday, with the state reporting at least 3,908 cases, according to NCDHHS.
The number of deaths in the state went up by nine, to 74 deaths, according to NCDHHS. At least 423 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday.
At least 57,645 tests for the virus have been completed statewide, according to NCDHHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.