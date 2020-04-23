There is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Catawba County on Thursday.
The new confirmed case brings the county total to 48 cases, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.
The confirmed case numbers don’t reflect all of the cases of COVID-19 because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to the public health website.
Two people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Catawba County.
Burke County has an outbreak of coronavirus, two or more cases, in a second nursing home, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
There are at least 7,608 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Carolina as of Thursday, according to NCDHHS.
At least 253 people have died with COVID-19 in North Carolina and 486 people are hospitalized.
At least 96,185 coronavirus tests have been completed statewide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.