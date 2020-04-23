N2004P64088C.TIF

There is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Catawba County on Thursday.

The new confirmed case brings the county total to 48 cases, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.

The confirmed case numbers don’t reflect all of the cases of COVID-19 because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to the public health website.

Two people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Catawba County.

Burke County has an outbreak of coronavirus, two or more cases, in a second nursing home, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

There are at least 7,608 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Carolina as of Thursday, according to NCDHHS.

At least 253 people have died with COVID-19 in North Carolina and 486 people are hospitalized.

At least 96,185 coronavirus tests have been completed statewide.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments