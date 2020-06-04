COVID-19 outbreak reported in Sawmills fire department

Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:47 p.m. on June 4.
Catawba County reported nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county at 262 total cases. Of those, 97 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and nine people have died.
The case numbers do not include all cases of the coronavirus, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.
Burke County reported 17 new cases on Thursday. The county has 514 confirmed cases. At least 172 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and 16 people have died.
Caldwell County reported eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 181 confirmed cases. Of those, 91 people have recovered, five people are hospitalized and three people have died.
The county reported an outbreak within Sawmills Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Six cases are reported within the department, according to a release from the county.
“Sawmills Fire and Rescue has taken every possible step to protect everyone associated with their department. They continue to work closely with us to ensure every precaution is taken and their volunteers and community are protected,” Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin said in the release.
Alexander County did not report any new cases on Thursday. The county has 42 total cases and at least 28 people have recovered.
Statewide there were 1,189 new cases reported Thursday. There are 31,966 total cases in North Carolina, about 19,000 of which are presumed to have recovered, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
At least 960 people have died and 659 people are hospitalized.
