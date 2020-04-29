Two more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Catawba County, according to a Wednesday update from the Catawba County Public Health website.
The new cases bring the county’s case count to 56. The count isn’t a full picture of the number of coronavirus cases in the county because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to public health.
Of the 56 people with confirmed cases, 37 have recovered, according to public health. Four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Catawba County.
Burke County inched toward 100 cases on Wednesday with two new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Burke’s total is now 99 cases.
Caldwell County reported one new confirmed case of coronavirus on Wednesday. The county total is 34. At least 20 people have recovered from the virus.
Alexander County did not report any new cases, leaving the county total at four cases.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 9,948 on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
There are confirmed cases in 98 North Carolina counties as of Wednesday.
At least 551 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 354 people have died, according to NCDHHS.
At least 118,440 tests have been completed statewide for the virus. In Catawba County, 903 negative results have come back, up 23 from Tuesday. In Caldwell County, 1,422 tests have been done and 1,286 negative results have been returned.
