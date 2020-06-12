COVID-19 cases continue to increase; 1,768 added to NC total

This article was updated at 5:16 p.m. on Friday, June 12.
Catawba County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the county, along with two additional hospitalizations.
The county’s total is now at 393, with 15 individuals currently hospitalized and 173 recoveries, according to the Catawba County Public Health website. Catawba County did not report any new deaths, which totaled to 13 as of Friday.
Burke County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday bringing the total to 775. Six patients are currently hospitalized, 18 have died, and 306 have recovered, according to the Burke County website.
Caldwell County reported 10 new cases, bringing the total to 240. Five patients are currently hospitalized, three have died, and 124 have recovered, according to a Caldwell County press release.
Alexander County added two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. This addition brings the county total to 45. Two patients remain in the hospital, and 38 have recovered.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 41,249 total laboratory-confirmed coronavirus tests across the state. This is an increase of 1,768 from yesterday’s total of 39,481.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said during a media briefing on Friday that this increase is the highest number of new cases reported in one day in the state since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The number of statewide deaths increased from 1,064 to 1,092.
Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said during Friday's briefing that she is concerned with the pace of the increasing confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Although North Carolina COVID-19 cases are increasing, Cooper said he and others will continue to monitor trends before making a decision about the state entering Reopen Phases 2.5 or 3. Cooper added that he is reviewing legislation regarding the reopening of gyms and bars under Phase 2, but said no decision has been made.
Both Cooper and Cohen emphasized the importance of people following the three W’s: Wear a face covering. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer. They also encouraged anyone who has been to a protest, other large gatherings, or who works in a high-risk environment such as food processing and grocery stores, to get tested.
Testing is available through primary care doctors, urgent cares, and some pharmacies. The health department is an option for the uninsured or those without access to healthcare.
The Caldwell County Health Department and West Caldwell Health Council will hold a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event on Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. at South Caldwell High School. Testing is free, but people are asked to bring their insurance card and, if possible, download and complete the testing form found at caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/testing.
Cooper gave no indication that the state will go back to Phase 1 of reopening if the coronavirus cases continue to increase. “We can’t let our guard down now,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians know how to work together, and I know that we can all do our part.”
The statewide total for hospitalizations dropped from 812 to 760 on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The department also reported that a total of 595,697 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
