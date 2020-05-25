Catawba County reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Memorial Day.
The new cases bring the county’s total confirmed cases to 157, according to Catawba County Public Health. One week ago, the total number of confirmed cases in Catawba County was 111.
Of the county’s confirmed cases, 62 people have recovered from the virus and four people are hospitalized. Three people have died from COVID-19 complications, according to public health.
The confirmed cases don’t include all cases of the coronavirus in Catawba County, because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to the county.
Burke County
Burke County’s positive cases of COVID-19 increased by 50 between Saturday and Monday.
Burke County reported 320 positive cases just after lunchtime on Monday. It reported 270 cases on Saturday. It did not report cases on Sunday.
Of the total number of positive cases, the county dashboard said 114 have recovered.
North Carolina
Statewide, there are 23,964 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
The state is reporting 754 people have died from COVID-19 and 627 people are hospitalized as of Monday.
At least 344,690 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in North Carolina.
