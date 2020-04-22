Catawba County has three new confirmed cases of coronavirus as reported Wednesday by the Catawba County Public Health website.
The new cases bring the county’s total confirmed cases to 47.
The case count is not a complete picture of how many coronavirus cases there are in the county, according to public health. The count does not include those who did not get tested but have the virus.
Two people with the virus in Catawba County are hospitalized, according to the public health department.
Caldwell County reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 26 cases. At least 15 people have recovered from coronavirus in Caldwell County, according to information from the county.
Burke County had five new cases on Wednesday, putting the county total at 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Alexander County did not report any new cases of coronavirus, leaving the county total at four cases.
The state reported at least 7,220 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
At least 434 people are hospitalized with the virus. At least 242 deaths have been reported that are related to COVID-19, up 29 deaths from Tuesday.
At least 90,336 tests for the virus have been completed, according to NCDHHS.
