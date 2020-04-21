Catawba County reported one new confirmed case of coronavirus on Tuesday, according to information from Catawba County Public Health.
The county total is 44 laboratory-confirmed cases. The number doesn’t include all cases, according to Catawba County Public Health, as not everyone with the virus is tested.
Two people in Catawba County are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to information on a new coronavirus website page the county put up on Tuesday.
Catawba County is not reporting the number of people who have recovered from the virus until the state has a uniform definition of what recovered means, according to the county website.
Burke County reported two new cases on Tuesday bringing the total to 78.
Fifty percent of the cases in Burke County are among people 65 years and older, according to the county website.
Alexander County also reported a new coronavirus case, bringing the county to four confirmed cases. Three of the people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Alexander County have recovered, according to a press release from the county.
The latest person to have a confirmed case of the virus is a health care worker who was tested as a precaution and is showing no symptoms, according to the release.
Caldwell County did not report any new confirmed cases, leaving the county total at 23.
Statewide, there are at least 6,951 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
At least 213 people have died from the coronavirus in North Carolina and 427 are hospitalized.
At least 83,331 tests have been completed for the virus statewide.
Gov. Roy Cooper said the state would have some specifics on the plan for when and how to ease and lift restrictions and social distancing rules. A state task force is considering data and modeling to figure out how to reopen North Carolina, Cooper said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Cooper also announced a new executive order to allow people who have been furloughed because of coronavirus who were paid a severance or furlough pay package to receive unemployment. Previously, those who got severance pay did not qualify for unemployment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.