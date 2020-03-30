No new cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County were reported on Monday, leaving the county total at 14, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Burke County reported two new cases Monday, bringing the county total to five.
Alexander County reported its first positive case of coronavirus over the weekend. No new cases were reported in Alexander County on Monday.
Caldwell County has three confirmed cases. No new cases were reported Monday.
North Carolina had at least 1,307 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. At least 137 people are hospitalized with the virus.
North Carolina has reported six total deaths from coronavirus, including one in Buncombe County and one in Mecklenburg County.
Nearly 21,000 tests for coronavirus have been completed in the state. Catawba County is no longer releasing the number of tests that have been done in Catawba County but reported 204 negative results.
At least 51 people have been tested in Alexander County and 34 results have come back negative.
At least 566 people have been tested in Caldwell County and 143 negative results have come in.
In accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order to stay at home, the city of Newton announced its playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts are closed.
The order allows for outdoor activity but not those that violate social distancing or mass-gathering laws. No gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed. Playgrounds were ordered to close. Newton parks will stay open along with the greenway. Restrooms at all Newton parks are closed.
All Newton Parks and Recreation facilities like recreation centers, gyms and workout areas are closed.
Catawba County and Hickory city parks are still open as are the restrooms at those parks.
Restrooms at Duke Energy lake access points are closed, according to the Duke Energy website.
