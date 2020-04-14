HICKORY - Lynn Dorfman, Democratic Women of Catawba County founding president, was elected March 28 to complete Ric Vandett’s term as chair of the Catawba County Democratic Party. Vandett stepped down due to health concerns. He assured CCDP that it was not due to COVID-19.
Dorfman issued the following message:
"First, let me thank Ric Vandett for all he has done for our party, community, and state as a politician, educator, and leader. I also want to thank CCDP leadership for their work during this transition and their great work organizing precincts.
"Second, being a Democrat – an active Democrat – is more important than ever. In this major election year, we need our party united in one cause -- electing Democrats at the national, state, and local levels. The Trump presidency, the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, the Republican-led NC General Assembly, and now the coronavirus crisis has shown us a lot – notably, the vital importance of strong leaders who believe in the role of government to enable the greater good.
"As CCDP chair, I want to build on the good work being done and expand our scope and capabilities. We need to work differently now. Our party must retool to be as effective as possible at the ballot box this fall. We must learn new ways of doing on-the-ground politics. This will require technology, training, and leadership.
"Yes, it’s time for all hands-on deck. While this may mean making calls from our back decks, we must do it. Smartly. Effectively. Together.
"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our party and to elect Democrats."
