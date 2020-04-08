Local government offices will be closed for Good Friday in observance of the upcoming Easter holiday. Here is a list of closings, as well as what will remain open.
Catawba County
Catawba County government offices and the Blackburn Construction and Demolition landfill will be closed Friday.
Services available from the Catawba County Library system, including curbside pickup at the Newton and Sherrills Ford-Terrell branches, will be closed Friday through Sunday and will resume Monday.
Catawba County parks (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open through the weekend. All rentals and group use of education facilities and picnic shelters have been suspended during N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
Hickory
The City of Hickory will close its offices on Friday and reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. Library To-Go pickup service will be unavailable on Friday and will resume on Monday.
The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Office, all City recreation centers, the skate park and public playground equipment remain closed.
City parks and park restrooms will be open daily. Park visitors must comply with state social distancing requirements and limitations for mass gatherings.
The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate as normal on Friday.
Newton
City of Newton offices and facilities will be closed on Friday. Parks will remain open, and sanitation collection will run on a normal schedule.
Conover
City of Conover offices will be closed on Friday. Friday's garbage will be picked up on the following Monday.
Parks will remain open but playground and exercise equipment is closed during Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
