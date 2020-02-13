HICKORY - The Catawba County Council on Aging is planning a trip Thursday, March 12, to see “Down Memory Lane” at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater in Wytheville, Virginia. Cost is $80 per person.
Lunch and show tickets are included in the price.
Reservations are required by calling the Council on Aging, 828-328-2269.
The cost of this trip is due when making reservations.
Mail payments to Council on Aging, PO Box 835, Hickory NC 28603.
