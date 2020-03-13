doctor (2).jpg

So far, there are 15 confirmed or presumed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina but a state map shows none in Catawba, Alexander, Caldwell or Burke counties.

As of 10:30 Friday morning, there were no confirmed or presumed positive cases of the disease in Catawba County, the county's Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

McCauley said news on confirmed or presumed cases would come from the state.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services web page on the virus defines confirmed cases as those that have been verified by the Centers for Disease Control.

Presumed positive cases are those in which a positive test has been not been confirmed at a lab.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments