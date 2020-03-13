So far, there are 15 confirmed or presumed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina but a state map shows none in Catawba, Alexander, Caldwell or Burke counties.
As of 10:30 Friday morning, there were no confirmed or presumed positive cases of the disease in Catawba County, the county's Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.
McCauley said news on confirmed or presumed cases would come from the state.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services web page on the virus defines confirmed cases as those that have been verified by the Centers for Disease Control.
Presumed positive cases are those in which a positive test has been not been confirmed at a lab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.