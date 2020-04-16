Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Catawba County on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county’s total is 40 people confirmed to have or had the virus. That is the 35th highest case count in the state. North Carolina has 100 counties and 94 with confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
The laboratory-confirmed case count is not representative of the total number of cases of coronavirus, according to health officials. Not everyone with the virus is tested.
Burke County reported one new confirmed case, putting the county’s total at 64 cases, according to a press release from the county.
Caldwell County reported two new cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 21, according to the county website.
Alexander County did not report any new cases. The county total is three.
Statewide, there are at least 5,465 confirmed cases, according to NCDHHS.
Of those, at least 452 people are hospitalized with the virus and 131 people have died.
At least 70,917 tests for coronavirus have been completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.