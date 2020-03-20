HICKORY - Catawba Valley Community College's Small Business Center is partnering with the Small Business Center at Central Piedmont Community College to provide a free webinar panel discussion, "Preparing Your Business for the Threat of Coronavirus" on March 25 at 2 p.m.
The webinar will include a panel of experts in business continuity, supply chain, and health care discussing issues to help businesses prepare and respond to the cornoavirus health crisis. The panel will take questions and discuss how existing business owners can prepare for the potential effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The program will be operated in a webinar format, allowing participants to log in from their computers.
There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
