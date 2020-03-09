An evangelical conference set to take place in April at the Hickory Metro Convention Center has canceled over concerns about the coronavirus.
Convention center CEO Mandy Hildebrand said the Voice of Evangelism International Ministries conference is the only to cancel so far.
“The main reason they canceled is several of their speakers are international speakers,” Hildebrand said.
The cancellation will mean that the convention center will lose the $3,400 rent for the space.
She pointed out there would also be an indirect economic impact since those people would not be staying in hotels or patronizing local restaurants.
The conference brought 700 visitors to town last year, Hildebrand said.
The convention center is not taking new precautions but Hildebrand noted they do make a point of making sure the facility is clean and supplies of soap and hand sanitizer are available.
“We always thoroughly clean before, during and after the events,” Hildebrand said.
Lindsay Keisler, president of the Chamber of Catawba County, said the chamber has been sending out tips for dealing with the virus on social media and through its newsletter.
She said the overall message is to be prepared but don’t panic. “You don’t want to cause panic but you want to be smart about it, too” Keisler said.
She said she’s aware of some businesses putting in travel restrictions or policies forbidding people who have traveled to certain places from entering their premises or requiring that those people notify the business about the travel.
Keisler did not name specific companies but said that many of the ones doing business nationally or internationally had adopted such policies.
Note: This story was updated at 3:31 p.m. on Monday to correct the spelling of Mandy Hildebrand's name.
