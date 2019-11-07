Coping with grief during the holidays to be focus
HICKORY — Facing a holiday after the death of a loved one can be even more difficult than your friends and family members may realize.
Join Carolina Caring staff at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to find ways to cope with your loss. There will be two sessions, one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m.
If you are dealing with grief, it’s likely that you’re experiencing a jumble of emotions that you’ve yet to sort out. The GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays video and discussion time will help you not only survive the holidays but also find strength, healing and tools to move forward in your daily walk through the deep pain of grief. On the videos, you will meet experts and other people who have experienced the death of a loved one. These people share honestly about…
» Coping with surprising emotions that may hit over the holidays
» Preparing for traditions and other coming changes
» Handling holiday parties and invitations
In the discussion time, you’ll have the chance to discuss what you’ve learned from the video and ask questions. Annette Walker from Carolina Caring’s grief program will be the facilitator for the workshop.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Parents can learn about Apprenticeship Catawba
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College will hold two public information session and recruitment events for Apprenticeship Catawba.
CVCC will host an event Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., held at the college’s Workforce Solutions Complex.
Hickory High School will host an event Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the media center.
Parents of qualified high school students are invited to attend this session. High school juniors and seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or better, good attendance, and high math and science skills are qualified to apply to the program.
To meet the growing need for skilled trades in the Catawba Valley, local industry began collaborating with Catawba Valley Community College six years ago to “grow their own” talent through formal European style four-year apprenticeships. Sixty-five apprentices have matriculated through Apprenticeship Catawba since it began.
Key benefits include:
» Avoid student loan debt
» Earn while learning
» Earn a nationally recognized ApprenticeshipNC/US Dept. of Labor Journeyman Certificate
» Guaranteed employment after completion
» Earn a minimum of $35,000 annually after the completion of the apprenticeship program
» Opportunities to travel internationally
» Participating employers encourage—and sometimes fund—pursuit of a four-year degree
Sponsoring companies, Catawba Valley Community College officials, current apprentices and public school personnel will be available to answer questions about applying to Apprenticeship Catawba.
CVCC’s Workforce Solutions Complex is located on the south side of the Main Campus in Hickory at 1980 Startown Road SE.
Hickory High School is located at 1234 Third St. NE in Hickory.
For more information about the recruiting event, contact Kimberly Propst, CVCC Apprenticeship Catawba coordinator, 828-327-7000 x 4501, kpropst@cvcc.edu.
Learn to use social media to promote your business
HICKORY — Learn how to use social media as an effective tool to promote your business in a seminar to be presented by the Small Business Center at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m.
The seminar looks into the tactical aspects of social marketing including the when, where and how to post for maximum effect and result. Also addressed will be the matter of “to respond, or not to respond” to online comments. Attendees will leave the session ready to expand their social power and presence. The program is free, but registration is required.
The Small Business Center is dedicated to helping new businesses get started and existing businesses expand. Services offered include informative training seminars, one-on-one counseling sessions, referrals to local and regional partners, and networking events. The Small Business Center is part of the Small Business Center Network. Services are funded through a grant from the state of North Carolina and are available at no cost.
For more information call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or register online at http://www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.