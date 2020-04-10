The city of Conover is temporarily ceasing collection of certain items as part of its operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While household garbage and recycling collection will continue, the city will stop collecting bulk items, limbs, brush, scrap metal, pallets, tires, white goods and electronics, such as TVs and computers, for the next 30 days starting Tuesday, according to a release from the city.
Grass clippings and leaf debris will be collected but on a more limited schedule. Emergency maintenance will still go on but routine maintenance will be halted during that period.
