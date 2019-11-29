CONOVER - The city's Christmas in the Park celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Conover Downtown Park.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m., Foothills Antique Power Association will provide hayrides, and the Conover Fire Department will offer hot cider and hot chocolate .
Conover Mayor Lee Moritz Jr. will offer welcoming remarks and make announcements at 6 p.m.
Beginning at 6:15 p.m., music will be provided by Newton Conover Middle Chorus, Marylynn Miles; Concordia Christian Day School, first through fourth grades, Jessica Westby; and Shuford Elementary, kindergarten - first grade, Mary Ella Sharpe.
The Christmas tree will be lighted at 6:50 p.m., and Santa is scheduled to visit the park at 7 p.m.
