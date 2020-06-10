Conover man arrested after investigators find meth, cash, guns, and over 10 pounds of marijuana
0 comments
top story

Conover man arrested after investigators find meth, cash, guns, and over 10 pounds of marijuana

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Houston Mill Rd SW 06-09-2020 Image.jpg

Four firearms, 10.56 pounds of marijuana and 210 grams of methamphetamine were seized from Miguel Angel Pastrano's home in Conover.

 Submitted

A Conover man was arrested on drug charges after investigators discovered methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle and home.

On June 9, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 70 in Newton for a window tint violation, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Miguel Angel Pastrano.jpg

Miguel Angel Pastrano

The driver was Miguel Angel Pastrano, 38, of Conover.

During the stop, investigators seized 60 grams of marijuana, 9.5 grams of methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia from Pastrano’s vehicle.

The seizure led to a search warrant being executed at Pastrano’s residence in Conover. During that search SEG investigators found and seized 10.56 pounds of marijuana, 210 grams of methamphetamine and $10,200 in U.S. currency along with four firearms, according to the release.

Pastrano was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He received a $150,000 secured bond.

Additional charges against Pastrano are pending, the release stated.

“I appreciate the continued work of our SEG Unit,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “We are blessed with great deputies who work hard every day to protect us. We are continuing to diligently fight crime here in Catawba County.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News