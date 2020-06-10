Conover man arrested after investigators find meth, cash, guns, and over 10 pounds of marijuana

A Conover man was arrested on drug charges after investigators discovered methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle and home.
On June 9, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 70 in Newton for a window tint violation, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The driver was Miguel Angel Pastrano, 38, of Conover.
During the stop, investigators seized 60 grams of marijuana, 9.5 grams of methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia from Pastrano’s vehicle.
The seizure led to a search warrant being executed at Pastrano’s residence in Conover. During that search SEG investigators found and seized 10.56 pounds of marijuana, 210 grams of methamphetamine and $10,200 in U.S. currency along with four firearms, according to the release.
Pastrano was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He received a $150,000 secured bond.
Additional charges against Pastrano are pending, the release stated.
“I appreciate the continued work of our SEG Unit,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said in the release. “We are blessed with great deputies who work hard every day to protect us. We are continuing to diligently fight crime here in Catawba County.”
